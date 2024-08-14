Remembering Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: 4 experts share valuable lessons learned from the Big Bull

Two years after his passing, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wisdom continues to inspire a generation of investors. As investors remember the Big Bull today, they are reminded of the timeless lessons he shared—lessons that will continue to guide them as they navigate the complexities of the stock market.

Pranati Deva
Published14 Aug 2024, 02:26 PM IST
As the Indian stock market community marks the second death anniversary of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, fondly known as the Big Bull, his investment philosophy and legacy continue to resonate with investors across the nation. Jhunjhunwala, who passed away at the age of 62 on this day in 2022 due to kidney-related complications, remains a towering figure in the world of finance, celebrated for his keen ability to spot market gems and his influential role in shaping India's investment landscape.

Born on July 5, 1960, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s journey from a chartered accountant to one of India’s most revered investors is nothing short of extraordinary. His unique ability to identify undervalued stocks and hold onto them with conviction, earned him the title of the Big Bull. Over the decades, Jhunjhunwala built a reputation not just as a successful investor but also as a mentor and guide to many in the financial world. His insights and recommendations were highly sought after, and his market moves were closely watched by both retail investors and seasoned market experts.

As market experts reflect on his legacy, they share valuable lessons learned from the Big Bull:

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief - Investment Strategy, Geojit Financial Services

Among those who made big fortunes from the market are investors like Warren Buffet and traders like George Soros. The uniqueness of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was that he was both a trader and investor. Even though he was also a trader, his advice to retail investors was not to trade, but invest. Retail investors should learn from his success story in Titan where he held on to the stock for twenty years till his death though he traded in the stock.

Rajesh Palviya, SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research, Axis Securities

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's success in the stock market can be attributed to his remarkable ability to time the market effectively while demonstrating patience. He was known for making strategic stock purchases during market downturns and holding onto them through market fluctuations, showcasing how patience and timing can work hand in hand to achieve success in investing.

Atul Parakh - CEO, Bigul

One lesson from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji is that he wasn't just an investor; he was a visionary who transformed the Indian market. He didn't merely invest—he educated and inspired countless others to do the same, driving the depth and growth of the Indian market. He boldly declared that this is the market where wealth can be created, attracting a wave of new investors. He was, in essence, a market creator who brought people into the world of investing.

COO, Trivesh D, Tradejini

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala taught me a key lesson about knowing when to sell stocks. Trading can be tricky because it’s often a negative-sum game where it’s hard to come out ahead. To build real wealth, you need to focus on long-term investing. In the stock market, you either make a profit or learn something valuable—there are no true losses.

Two years after his passing, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wisdom continues to inspire a generation of investors. His legacy is not just in the wealth he created but in the principles he imparted to those who followed him. As investors remember the Big Bull today, they are reminded of the timeless lessons he shared—lessons that will continue to guide them as they navigate the complexities of the stock market. Jhunjhunwala’s belief in India’s potential and his enduring investment philosophy will remain a beacon for those seeking to build wealth in the Indian markets.

First Published:14 Aug 2024, 02:26 PM IST
