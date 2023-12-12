Renault to sell 5% stake in Nissan under share buyback program
Renault to sell 5% tranche of Nissan stake, company said in a statement on Tuesday. The stake will be sold as part of the company's share buyback program
French carmaker, Renault on Tuesday announced to sell a tranche of around 5 per cent of its stake in Japan's Nissan. The stake sell has come as a part of rebalancing plan of the two companies' long-standing alliance, Renault said in a statement on Tuesday.
