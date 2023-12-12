comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Renault to sell 5% stake in Nissan under share buyback program
Renault to sell 5% stake in Nissan under share buyback program

Renault to sell 5% tranche of Nissan stake, company said in a statement on Tuesday. The stake will be sold as part of the company's share buyback program

French carmaker, Renault on Tuesday announced to sell a tranche of around 5 per cent of its stake in Japan's Nissan. The stake sell has come as a part of rebalancing plan of the two companies' long-standing alliance, Renault said in a statement on Tuesday. 

The sale will be implemented under the company's share buyback program announced by Nissan. The buyback program will be executed on Wednesday, company added in its statement. Renault and Nissan finalised at the end of July the terms of a restructuring of their alliance after months of negotiations, aiming for a downsized, but more pragmatic and agile partnership. Renault Group and Nissan will continue to hold cross-shareholdings of 15%.

Published: 12 Dec 2023, 01:37 PM IST
