Renewable energy stock to be in focus on Monday; here’s why

Servotech Renewable Power System share price will be in focus on Monday after the company announced the conversion of 10,00,000 warrants into an equal number of equity shares.

The company said it has allotted 10 lakh equity shares of face value Re 1 each at an issue price of ₹83.40 per share — including a premium of Re 82.40 — to Coeus Global Opportunities Fund. The allotment was made after receiving a total of ₹6.25 crore, at ₹62.55 per warrant, which is 75% of the issue price.

The allotment was approved by the Sub-Committee of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Friday, June 27, 2025. This is part of a larger allotment of 89 lakh warrants issued on January 6, 2024, on a preferential basis to non-promoters under the public category.

Following the latest conversion, Coeus Global Opportunities Fund has increased its stake in the company from 10 lakh shares, or 0.44% stake, to 20 lakh shares, now holding a 0.88% equity stake in Servotech Renewable Power System.

As a result of this allotment, the company’s issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital has risen from ₹22.48 crore to ₹22.58 crore.

Servotech Renewable Power System is involved in the business of renewable energy solutions, and the company has recently been in the spotlight due to its capital-raising initiatives and ongoing growth in the green energy segment.

The renewable energy stock could react to this development when the Indian stock market opens on Monday.

Servotech Renewable Power System Share Price Servotech Renewable Power System share price has rallied over 21% in one month, and gained 19% in the past three months. Over the past one year, Servotech Renewable shares surged 67%, while the smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 2,300% in three years.

On Friday, Servotech Renewable Power System share price ended 0.04% lower at ₹147.50 apiece on the NSE.