Waaree Energies share price fell 6% despite strong Q1 results 2026; here's why

Waaree Energies share price: Waaree Energies shares fell more than 6% on July 30, a day after the renewable energy company announced its Q1 FY27 results. While the company reported strong growth in revenue and profit, investors appeared concerned over margin compression, triggering selling pressure in the stock.
For the quarter ended June 2026, net profit increased 14% YoY to ₹850 crore, compared with ₹745 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations climbed 79% to ₹7,932 crore from ₹4,426 crore in the year-ago period.
At the operating level, EBITDA rose 44% YoY to ₹1,440 crore, up from ₹997 crore a year earlier. However, the company's EBITDA margin narrowed to 18.2% from 22.5% in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
The quarterly performance also included the recognition of income following a legal development in the United States. After the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that reciprocal duties imposed on exporters were unlawful, and based on the status of refund claims accepted by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Waaree Energies recognised ₹349.18 crore as other operating revenue relating to the refund of reciprocal duties levied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs.
In addition, the company recognised ₹25.13 crore as a reduction in the cost of assets and inventory.
Waaree Energies continued to expand its manufacturing footprint during the quarter. The company produced 3.24 GW of solar modules in Q1 FY27, registering 41.51% YoY growth, supported by higher operational efficiency and scale benefits.
Its 10 GW solar cell manufacturing facility at Unn, Gujarat, is progressing according to schedule and is expected to begin production during the current financial year.
The company also strengthened its presence in the power infrastructure segment by acquiring a 55% equity stake in Associated Power Structures Private Limited, a move aimed at enhancing its integrated renewable energy project execution capabilities.
Further, Waaree Energies commenced production at its advanced 5.15 GWh automated Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) container manufacturing facility at Rola, Gujarat.
Despite the healthy financial performance, the stock witnessed a sharp decline in Thursday's session. Waaree Energies shares dropped as much as 6.3% to an intraday low of ₹2,563 on the BSE.
The stock had touched its 52-week high of ₹3,864.40 in September 2025, while its 52-week low stands at ₹2,402, recorded in January 2026.
The recent fall adds to the stock's weak momentum over the past few months. Waaree Energies shares have declined 3.5% over the last one week, 11% in one month, 16% over the past three months, and 17% in the last one year.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.