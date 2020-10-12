Renewable-energy stocks are getting a Biden bump

Still, some investors say renewable-energy stocks are looking increasingly expensive. NextEra is trading at 41.8 times its earnings over the past 12 months, while SolarEdge Technologies Inc., a maker of smart energy products that has more than tripled this year, is trading at 91.2 times earnings. In comparison, Exxon is trading at 21 and the S&P 500 is at 26, according to FactSet.