Renewable energy stocks jump up to 500% in 1 year; what's fuelling this rise? What should you buy from the sector?
Renewable energy stocks have surged significantly in the last year, with some witnessing a 450-500 per cent increase. Government support, strong tailwinds, and ambitious goals for clean energy in India are key factors driving this growth.
Some renewable energy stocks, such as Inox Wind Energy and KPI Green Energy, have surged 450-500 per cent over the last year. Some others, such as SRM Energy, SJVN, JP Power Ventures and Adani Power have jumped 200-350 per cent in the same period. There are over 15 stocks in the renewable energy space that have jumped more than 100 per cent in the last one year.
