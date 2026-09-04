Rentomojo IPO: Price band fixed at ₹384-404; check issue size, lot size, key dates, and more for ₹1,255 crore issue

Rentomojo IPO: Rentomojo is gearing up for its entry into the primary market with an initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹1,255.57 crore. The company has set the price band at ₹384 to ₹404 per equity share, with the public issue scheduled to remain open for bidding from September 9 to September 11, 2026.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO values Rentomojo at a market capitalisation of ₹4,006.2 crore.

The anchor book will open a day before the public issue, on September 8, 2026. Following the close of bidding, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on September 15. Rentomojo shares are proposed to list on both the NSE and BSE, with September 17, 2026, set as the tentative listing date.

Rentomojo IPO Details The ₹1,255.57 crore IPO consists of both a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS).

Under the fresh issue component, Rentomojo will issue 37.15 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹150 crore. The remaining ₹1,105.57 crore will come through an OFS of 2.73 crore equity shares.

The OFS will see investor shareholders Accel India, Edelweiss, IDG Ventures India, ValueQuest, Madison India and GMO sell shares, along with promoter Geetansh Bamania.

Accel India is the largest shareholder after promoter Geetansh Bamania. Bamania holds a 13.37% stake, while Accel India holds a 12.71% stake post-issue.

Retail investors can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and thereafter in multiples of 37 shares. At the upper price band of ₹404, the minimum investment required for one lot of 37 shares works out to ₹14,948.

Eligible employees participating through the employee reservation portion will receive a discount of ₹20 per equity share against the applicable IPO price. The company has reserved shares worth ₹2 crore for its employees.

In terms of allocation, 50% of the net issue, excluding the employee reservation portion, has been set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Retail investors have been allocated 35% of the shares, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) will receive 15%.

Rentomojo plans to deploy the proceeds from the fresh issue across multiple corporate requirements. A part of the funds will be used for the repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, either fully or partially, along with accrued interest on those loans. The company will also utilise a portion of the proceeds towards lease rentals and licence fees for its warehouses and experience stores. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The valuation of the IPO also draws attention to the company's earnings. Based on diluted earnings per share (EPS) for fiscal 2026, Rentomojo's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 38.02 times at the lower end of the price band and 40 times at the upper end.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Axis Capital and IIFL Capital Services are the merchant bankers managing the Rentomojo IPO.

About Rentomojo Rentomojo operates an end-to-end, direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform focused on the rental and subscription-based consumption of furniture and appliances in India. Its business model gives customers access to essential household products without requiring upfront ownership.

The company has maintained occupancy levels of more than 80% in recent financial years, supporting predictable and recurring revenue generation.

Its portfolio currently comprises 728,773 live furniture and appliance products across categories including beds, sofas, wardrobes, refrigerators, washing machines and water purifiers.

Rentomojo offers products from established brands such as Haier, Wakefit, Livpure and Duroflex, while also expanding its private-label portfolio. Its product range additionally includes appliances manufactured in collaboration with Dixon Technologies (India) Limited.

As of September 30, 2025, Rentomojo had 227,511 live subscribers spread across 22 cities. Through its rental and subscription-based model, the company seeks to provide consumers with affordable and flexible access to household essentials without the need to bear an upfront ownership cost.