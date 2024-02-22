Renuka Sugar to Balrampur Chini: Why sugar stocks in India are nosediving today?
Stock market today: Sugar stocks are nosediving today due to market buzz regarding rise in input cost
Stock market today: On account of market buzz about the rise in the input cost of sugar companies in the future, most of the sugar stocks in India witnessed high selling pressure during morning deals. Sugar major Balramput Chini share price today opened downside at ₹375 apiece on NSE and went on to touch an intraday low of ₹372 within a few minutes of the opening bell, logging nearly 2.50 percent dip on Thursday session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started