Renuka Sugars, EID Parry to Balrampur Chini: Why sugar stocks no more sweet now?

3] Shree Renuka Sugars: Share price of this multibagger stock has gone downside from near ₹53 to ₹44 apiece levels in last one month, descending around 16 per cent in this period. In last one week, Renuka Sugar share price has corrected around 10 per cent. However, even after such sell-off trigger, it is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has delivered 200 per cent return in last one year.