Repono IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

Repono IPO: The issue, which saw its subscription period end on 31 July, is likely to see allotment finalized soon. \
Since the Repono IPO is to be listed on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date of Monday, August 4, 2025, and Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue, investors can check the allotment status on the BSE site or the registrar Cameo Corporate Services Limited site.
Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing.
Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Cameo Corporate Services Limited to check the Repono IPO allotment status by clicking the link:
Step 2- Click on any one of the links.
Step 3: Select Repono from the ‘Select company name’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)
Step 3: Select from the selection type any of the following: the application number, the PAN number, or the DP number.
Step 4: Enter the details from the option selected on the Value Box
Step 5: Click the SUBMIT button after entering the captcha.
Step 1: Head to the BSE website:
Step 2: Select Issue type and click on Equity
Step 3: Under the select issue name, select "REPONO LIMITED" from the dropdown
Step 4: Thereafter, enter your details, such as application number and PAN information.
Step 5: Press “Submit” after clicking the CAPTCHA
On July 31, Repono IPO GMP, or the Grey Market Premium, stood at +23. This means that Repono shares are selling in the grey market at an ₹23 premium over the issue price's upper range of ₹96.
Investors anticipate Repono shares to be listed at a premium of 23.96%, or ₹23, above the upper range of the offering price of ₹119.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.