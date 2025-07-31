Repono IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing

Repono IPO: The issue, which saw its subscription period end on 31 July, is likely to see allotment finalized soon. \

Since the Repono IPO is to be listed on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date of Monday, August 4, 2025, and Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar for the issue, investors can check the allotment status on the BSE site or the registrar Cameo Corporate Services Limited site.

Here are steps to check status online and GMP as focus shifts to listing.

Steps to check Repono IPO allotment status online on registrar's website Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Cameo Corporate Services Limited to check the Repono IPO allotment status by clicking the link:

Step 2- Click on any one of the links.

Step 3: Select Repono from the ‘Select company name’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)

Step 3: Select from the selection type any of the following: the application number, the PAN number, or the DP number.

Step 4: Enter the details from the option selected on the Value Box

Step 5: Click the SUBMIT button after entering the captcha.

Steps to check status of Repono IPO allotment on the BSE website Step 1: Head to the BSE website:

Step 2: Select Issue type and click on Equity

Step 3: Under the select issue name, select "REPONO LIMITED" from the dropdown

Step 4: Thereafter, enter your details, such as application number and PAN information.

Step 5: Press “Submit” after clicking the CAPTCHA

Repono IPO GMP On July 31, Repono IPO GMP, or the Grey Market Premium, stood at +23. This means that Repono shares are selling in the grey market at an ₹23 premium over the issue price's upper range of ₹96.

Investors anticipate Repono shares to be listed at a premium of 23.96%, or ₹23, above the upper range of the offering price of ₹119.