Repono IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Repono IPO Day 1: Issue opened for subscription on 28 July 2025 and closes on 30 July 2025; Here is the subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Repono IPO Subscription status Repono IPO was subscribed about 3.94 times by 4:40 PM on July 28, 2025. The public offering was subscribed to 2.49 times in the individual investors category, 7.00 times in the QIB category, and 3.25 times in the NII category.

Repono IPO—Key Dates Repono's initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscriptions on July 28, 2025, and will close on July 30, 2025. The allotment for the Repono IPO is planned to be completed on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Repono IPO will be listed on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date of Monday, August 4, 2025.

Repono IPO size Repono IPO is a book-building issue of ₹26.68 crore. The offering involves a fresh issue of shares , totaling 27.79 lakh shares.

Repono IPO: The Repono IPO pricing range is established at ₹91- ₹96 per share. The lot size for an application is 1,200. Individual investors (retail) considering the lot size and price band require a minimum investment of ₹218,400 (2,400 shares). The minimum investment for HNI is 3 lots (3,600 shares) of ₹345,600.

Repono IPO: registrar and lead managers Wealth Mine Networks Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Repono IPO, and Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar.

Repono IPO: Grey Market premium or GMP Repono IPO GMP, or Grey Market Premium, stood at +21 on July 28. This means that the shares of Repono are trading at an ₹21 premium over the upper band of the issue price of ₹96 in the grey market. This also means that investors are expecting a listing of Repono shares at a 21.88% premium, or ₹90 premium, over the upper band of the issue price and at ₹96.