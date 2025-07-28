Subscribe

Repono IPO Day 1: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated28 Jul 2025, 04:49 PM IST
Repono IPO Subscription status

Repono IPO was subscribed about 3.94 times by 4:40 PM on July 28, 2025. The public offering was subscribed to 2.49 times in the individual investors category, 7.00 times in the QIB category, and 3.25 times in the NII category.

Repono IPO—Key Dates

Repono's initial public offering (IPO) opened for subscriptions on July 28, 2025, and will close on July 30, 2025. The allotment for the Repono IPO is planned to be completed on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Repono IPO will be listed on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date of Monday, August 4, 2025.

Repono IPO size

Repono IPO is a book-building issue of 26.68 crore. The offering involves a fresh issue of shares , totaling 27.79 lakh shares.

Repono IPO: The Repono IPO pricing range is established at 91- 96 per share. The lot size for an application is 1,200. Individual investors (retail) considering the lot size and price band require a minimum investment of 218,400 (2,400 shares). The minimum investment for HNI is 3 lots (3,600 shares) of 345,600.

Repono IPO: registrar and lead managers

Wealth Mine Networks Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Repono IPO, and Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the registrar.

Repono IPO: Grey Market premium or GMP

Repono IPO GMP, or Grey Market Premium, stood at +21 on July 28. This means that the shares of Repono are trading at an 21 premium over the upper band of the issue price of 96 in the grey market. This also means that investors are expecting a listing of Repono shares at a 21.88% premium, or 90 premium, over the upper band of the issue price and at 96.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
