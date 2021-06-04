Report of panda's pregnancy at a zoo pushes nearby restaurant's shares higher

The news coincides with the reopening of the popular Ueno Zoo today, which had been closed since December amid the coronavirus infection outbreak in Tokyo. Visits require a reservation and the zoo is limiting visitors to 2,000 a day under infection prevention protocols. The pandas are one of the main draws to the zoo, with Shin Shin and Ri Ri’s daughter Xiang Xiang, who turns 4 this month, one of the first things people can see if they enter by the main entrance. The parents are housed at a separate enclosure called the Panda Forest on the other side of the park and visitors won’t get to see Shin Shin due to her condition, the zoo said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}