Reserve Bank may keep policy rates unchanged

With cutting rates becoming a challenge, RBI has sought to infuse liquidity. In October, it allowed on-tap targeted long-term repo operations for banks to borrow up to ₹1 trillion from the window and invest in bonds of companies in certain sectors. It also increased the size of open market operations, under which RBI buys and sells government securities, to ₹20,000 crore to keep interest rates benign. These measures resulted in a gush of liquidity and a subsequent decline in interest rates across the economy.