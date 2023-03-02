ResGen IPO: What GMP, subscription status signals as bidding ends today

ResGen IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of ResGen Limited opened for subscription on 28th February 2022 and bidding for the book build issue is going to end today. As per ResGen IPO subscription status after day 2 of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 1.03 times whereas retail portion of the issue has been subscribed 1.44 times. Pyrolysis oil maker company has fixed ResGen IPO price band at ₹45 to ₹47 per equity share and it is proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange. Meanwhile after two days of subscription, grey market sentiment has gone further positive on the public issue. As per the market observers, shares of ResGen Limited is available at a premium of ₹3 in grey market today.

