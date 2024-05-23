Responsive Industries shares jumped over 145% in 14 months; should you invest now?
Ventura Securities initiates coverage on Responsive Industries, citing long-term growth opportunities in vinyl tiles. Imposition of 25% import duty on Chinese products in the US creates opportunities for Indian manufacturers.
Shares of Responsive Industries have delivered a 146% return over the past 14 months. Between April and September 2023, the stock experienced a significant rally, surging by 234% in just six months. According to projections by domestic brokerage firm Ventura Securities, the stock is expected to continue its upward trajectory.
