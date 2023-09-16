comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Restaurant Brand Asia stock at 52-week high after Tata Mutual Fund, others buy shares worth 1,349 crore
Restaurant Brand Asia stock at 52-week high after Tata Mutual Fund, others buy shares worth ₹1,349 crore

 1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:47 PM IST Livemint

Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia climbed as high as 6.7 per cent during Friday's trading session and hit a fresh 52-week high at ₹137.85 apiece. The stock settled 6.34 per cent higher at ₹128.35 apiece on the BSE.

QSR Asia offloaded more than 25 percent shareholding via open market transactions. (File image)Premium
QSR Asia offloaded more than 25 percent shareholding via open market transactions. (File image)

Restaurant Brands Asia - previously known as Burger King India, witnessed high stock movement on Friday, September 15 as eight investors picked nearly 24 per cent equity stake in the company after the promoter QSR Asia offloaded more than 25 per cent shareholding through an open market transactions. 

Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia climbed as high as 6.7 per cent during Friday's trading session and hit a fresh 52-week high at 137.85 apiece. The stock settled 6.34 per cent higher at 128.35 apiece on the BSE.

Tata Mutual Fund, TD Emerging Markets Fund, Plutus Wealth Management LLP, Amal N Parikh, Quant Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Goldman Sachs Funds-Goldman Sachs Asia Equity Portfolio, and Franklin Singapore 3 Banken Asia Stock-Mix have cumulatively bought 23.92 per cent stake or 11.83 crore equity shares in the quick-service restaurant chain, according to block deal data on NSE.

 

 

MORE TO COME…

Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 09:47 PM IST
