Restaurant Brand Asia stock at 52-week high after Tata Mutual Fund, others buy shares worth ₹1,349 crore1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia climbed as high as 6.7 per cent during Friday's trading session and hit a fresh 52-week high at ₹137.85 apiece. The stock settled 6.34 per cent higher at ₹128.35 apiece on the BSE.
Restaurant Brands Asia - previously known as Burger King India, witnessed high stock movement on Friday, September 15 as eight investors picked nearly 24 per cent equity stake in the company after the promoter QSR Asia offloaded more than 25 per cent shareholding through an open market transactions.
