Restaurant Brands Asia share price surges 6% as Q3 loss narrows: Should you buy or sell now?
Restaurant Brands Asia's share price jumped 6% after reporting a narrower Q3FY24 loss and robust sales over the festive period. Despite challenges in demand, Restaurant Brands Asia's Q3FY24 performance surprised favourably, with a 20% YoY increase in revenue and 6% improvement in traffic.
Restaurant Brands Asia share price jumped 6% on Tuesday's session after the company reported a narrower third-quarter (Q3FY24) loss, which had been supported by robust sales over the festive period. In comparison to the same period last year, the company's consolidated net loss shrank to ₹36.18 crore from ₹50.42 crore.
