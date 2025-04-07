Retaggio Industries share price makes a muted debut, stock opens at ₹25.10 apiece on BSE SME

  • Retaggio Industries share price opened at 25.10 on BSE SME, marking a modest debut. The IPO, which was oversubscribed 1.86 times, aims to utilize proceeds for debt repayment and working capital needs.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published7 Apr 2025, 10:01 AM IST
Retaggio Industries share price makes a muted debut, stock opens at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.10 apiece on BSE SME
Retaggio Industries share price makes a muted debut, stock opens at ₹25.10 apiece on BSE SME

Retaggio Industries share price made a muted debut on BSE SME today. Retaggio Industries share price today opened at 25.10, which is 0.40% higher than the issue price of 25.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Retaggio Industries had a subscription period that ran from Thursday, March 27, until Wednesday, April 2. With a face value of 10, shares in the Retaggio Industries IPO is priced at 25. At least 6,000 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Retaggio Industries IPO subscription status was 1.86 times on the last day of bidding.

Established in 2022, Retaggio Industries Limited specialises in the production of jewelry, such as necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and various decorative items.

Also Read | Tata Capital files papers at SEBI for ₹15,000 crore IPO via confidential route

The firm is a jewelry producer with substantial expertise in the B2B market, providing high-end, heritage items recognized for their outstanding craftsmanship and distinctive designs.

The journey started as M/s Vaibhav Gems in 2012. In 2022, Mr. Savinay Lodha grew the business by founding Retaggio Industries Limited, acquiring M/s Vaibhav Gems through a Business Transfer Agreement.

The company boasts an in-house design team dedicated to understanding customer requirements, conducting market research, and providing a diverse range of products. Its professionalism and dedication aim to foster trust and deliver lasting value.

Also Read | Spinaroo Commercial IPO allotment in focus today; here’s how to check status

Retaggio Industries IPO details

The Retaggio Industries IPO, valued 15.50 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 61,98,000 equity shares with a face value of 10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

Retaggio Industries IPO aims to use the net proceeds from the offering for specific purposes, including the repayment or prepayment of selected debt facilities and meeting working capital needs.

Gretex Corporate Services Limited acts as the book-running lead manager for the Retaggio Industries IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serving as the registrar for the offering. The market maker for the Retaggio Industries IPO is Gretex Share Broking Private Limited.

Also Read | Infonative Solutions IPO allotment in focus today; here’s how to check status

Retaggio Industries IPO GMP today

Retaggio Industries IPO GMP today or grey market premium was rs 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 25 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Modern Diagnostic files DRHP at BSE for SME IPO. Details here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsRetaggio Industries share price makes a muted debut, stock opens at ₹25.10 apiece on BSE SME
MoreLess
First Published:7 Apr 2025, 10:01 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Markets

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.