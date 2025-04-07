Retaggio Industries share price makes a muted debut, stock opens at ₹25.10 apiece on BSE SME

Retaggio Industries share price made a muted debut on BSE SME today. Retaggio Industries share price today opened at ₹25.10, which is 0.40% higher than the issue price of ₹25.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Retaggio Industries had a subscription period that ran from Thursday, March 27, until Wednesday, April 2. With a face value of ₹10, shares in the Retaggio Industries IPO is priced at ₹25. At least 6,000 of those shares are up for bid, and there are multiples of those shares available. Retaggio Industries IPO subscription status was 1.86 times on the last day of bidding.

Established in 2022, Retaggio Industries Limited specialises in the production of jewelry, such as necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and various decorative items.

The firm is a jewelry producer with substantial expertise in the B2B market, providing high-end, heritage items recognized for their outstanding craftsmanship and distinctive designs.

The journey started as M/s Vaibhav Gems in 2012. In 2022, Mr. Savinay Lodha grew the business by founding Retaggio Industries Limited, acquiring M/s Vaibhav Gems through a Business Transfer Agreement.

The company boasts an in-house design team dedicated to understanding customer requirements, conducting market research, and providing a diverse range of products. Its professionalism and dedication aim to foster trust and deliver lasting value.

Retaggio Industries IPO details The Retaggio Industries IPO, valued ₹15.50 crore, includes a fresh issuance of 61,98,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no "offer for sale" component.

Retaggio Industries IPO aims to use the net proceeds from the offering for specific purposes, including the repayment or prepayment of selected debt facilities and meeting working capital needs.

Gretex Corporate Services Limited acts as the book-running lead manager for the Retaggio Industries IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serving as the registrar for the offering. The market maker for the Retaggio Industries IPO is Gretex Share Broking Private Limited.

Retaggio Industries IPO GMP today Retaggio Industries IPO GMP today or grey market premium was rs 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹25 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.