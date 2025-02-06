Markets
This retail player could be the next big opportunity
Madhvendra 8 min read 06 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Summary
- Vishal Mega Mart's strong brand portfolio, high-margin categories, and rapid expansion fuel growth. With a 71% return on capital employed and a 19-month store payback, it outpaces peers, though valuations remain a key watchpoint.
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd's (VMM) ₹8,000 crore initial public offering (IPO) was a remarkable success, achieving a robust 27-time oversubscription. It debuted impressively with a 41% premium on Dalal Street. Following this, the share price has risen over 25% in the past week, driven by strong operational performance.
