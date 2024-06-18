Retail buying on 4 June pushes F25 buys to levels seen in whole of F24
Summary
- The category net purchased ₹21,178.94 crore on 4 June when the Nifty tanked 8.5% to 21884.50 from the previous session after the BJP failed to secure a majority on its own.
Retail investors' humongous cash market share purchase on NSE on the day of the Lok Sabha election result has catapulted their buying figure in less than two-and-a-half months of the current fiscal year to close to their purchases in each of the two preceding fiscal years, a sign of a possible behavioural shift from the past, according to market watchers.