Retail gold, silver bulls to face Sunday blues
Many traders who rushed into gold and silver fearing they would miss the rally saw their capital wiped out in a single day as unfavourable global cues triggered an unprecedented plunge in metal prices.
Retail investors who piled into the blistering bullion rally were left nursing steep losses after MCX silver and gold futures crashed an unprecedented 27% and 12%, respectively, on Friday. The full impact on bullish positions is likely to become clearer when markets reopen on Sunday.