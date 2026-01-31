Retail gold, silver bulls to face Sunday blues

Friday’s price damage was severe. Silver March futures tanked 27%, or ₹1.08 lakh, to ₹2.92 lakh per kg, while gold February futures plunged 12%, or over ₹20,000, to ₹1.49 lakh per 10 grams. In response, MCX’s clearing corporation doubled the minimum margins required to trade silver and gold futures to 62.4% and 18.5%, respectively, by the close of trade at 11:55 pm IST.