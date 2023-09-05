Analysts advise caution as small and midcap stocks sparkle2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:50 PM IST
The Nifty Smallcap 100 index has surged 40.53% while the Nifty Midcap 100 has risen 35% from 20 March through 5 September.
MUMBAI : High networth investor (HNI) and retail inflows into midcap and small cap stocks have helped these constituents steal the thunder from large-caps in the latest market rally from March to date.
