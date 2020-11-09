Retail investment in firms at 11-year high

Shareholding of retail investors in 1,605 listed companies hit an 11-year high of 7.01% in the September quarter, according to Prime Database. This compares with 6.74% in the June quarter and 6.46% in the September quarter last year. In value terms, retail holding in these companies hit ₹10.58 trillion at the end of September for the first time compared to ₹9.15 trillion at the end of the preceding three months.