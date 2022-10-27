Retail investor activity slows amid a rise in market volatility

FIIs who borrowed at dirt cheap rates in the US to invest in riskier emerging market assets started dumping them, which raised the market volatility and caused indices like the Nifty to hit a 52-week low of 15183 on June 17. Though the market recovered since to a high of 18096 in mid-September, the ride was not smooth with the Nifty falling again to 16747 by the end of last month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}