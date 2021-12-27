Retail investor frenzy likely to ride stormy market tide in the new year

“Though the counterbalance to the institutional participation by retail is welcome, we have not seen markets correct sharply in the past few quarters post the flood of new retail investors coming in. In case the markets correct and remain at lower levels for a long period of time, some of these new retail investors could get frustrated and opt out of the markets, at least temporarily. Also the limited bump up on listing in the recently listed IPOs could also put off some of them as far as the forthcoming IPOs are concerned,"Jasani said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}