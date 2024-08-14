Amid FII selling, retail investors again prop up Indian market
Summary
- Retail and HNI investors, along with mutual funds, injected ₹24,030 crore in early August, countering FII and ‘others’ selling, which helped stabilize the Nifty against broader regional declines.
MUMBAI : Retail and high net-worth individual (HNIs) investors have become a key bulwark for the Indian stock market in recent years. Latest data underscores their growing significance as a counterbalance to selling pressure from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and “other" investor categories.