Small investors cut direct stakes in 52% of India Inc in Q3, but mutual funds cushion the blow
With domestic capital still flowing in through mutual fund SIPs, the consensus among experts is that retail investors are changing strategies rather than shunning equities altogether.
Retail investors turned significantly more cautious in the December 2025 quarter, marking the sharpest pullback in direct equity participation in over a year. Even as domestic mutual funds continued to provide a cushion, individuals steadily reduced their exposure across a widening set of listed companies, while foreign investors remained net sellers across large parts of the market.