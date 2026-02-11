With domestic capital still flowing in, the consensus among experts is that retail investors are changing strategies rather than shunning equities. Rajani said, “If this were genuine fatigue, money would have left the market, but that hasn’t happened. Instead, many investors who entered equities after covid are now shifting incremental savings from direct stocks to mutual funds, shaped by steady long-term returns. The signal is clear in the numbers: SIP inflows touched about ₹31,000 crore in December 2025, and DII inflows were nearly ₹7.9 trillion. Put together, this shows retail participation has not weakened. It has simply become more disciplined and long-term, which is a sign of a maturing market."