Retail investors are key to sustaining China’s stock-market rally
SummaryRetail investors in China shied away from stocks as markets dropped in 2022 and 2023, but they’ve been roused awake this year by Beijing’s efforts to bolster the economy.
China’s massive stimulus hasn’t revived its economy but its stock markets have been kicked higher. Investors now have to navigate economic uncertainty and the challenges of U.S. policies with Donald Trump as president.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more