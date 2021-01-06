Retail investors are now betting big on market index, ETFs

Index investing has grown in India with assets under management of ETFs , which track indices, ballooning to ₹2.33 trillion in November 2020. Much of the flow has come from institutional investors, but it is also a cost-efficient way for retail investors. Mint explains how.

What does the term index investing mean?

Index investing refers to putting your money in a market index, such as the Sensex or Nifty, instead of selecting individual stocks or choosing an actively-managed mutual fund. This gives you the return of the market as a whole, because the index seeks to represent the stock market. It is also a low-risk approach to stock market investing, since the index is less volatile than a single company or group of companies. It is less likely for the market as a whole to collapse than it is for individual companies or sectors. Since such instruments are passively managed, they do not need to charge hefty fees.

Why not just pick a few large caps, instead?

The idea of stock picking is enticing. You feel vindicated when the stock you chose goes up. The best performing stock in the Sensex in the past one year was Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd with returns of 82.67%. However it’s equally likely that you may have picked IndusInd Bank Ltd, the worst performing Sensex stock on a one-year basis, giving -41.28% return. The ability to pick stocks typically comes with training and assistance from a research team, and sometimes even that is not enough. The SPIVA Report for mid-2020 shows that the S&P BSE 100 index beat 80.43% of large-cap funds over the past five years.

Are there any disadvantages to index investing method?

Critics argue that companies make it to benchmark indices only after they are mature and have grown big. This means their best years of growth are behind them. Their valuations also tend to be higher since they have been ‘discovered’ and widely tracked by analysts. Index investing implies giving up any chance of beating the index by picking stocks.

How can one invest in an index directly?

You can do so through Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) or index funds, that are low-cost vehicles seeking to replicate an index. ETF units trade on exchanges and can be bought directly, while Index Funds can be bought by subscribing to units from a fund house. ETFs and Index Funds track a host of indices, including the Nifty, Sensex, Nifty Next 50 and even the Nifty 500. ETFs and Index Funds in India also track overseas indices such as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100, and are denominated in rupee.

What should be kept in mind while investing?

While picking an ETF or Index Fund make sure that it has been historically able to track the index. Compare its returns with the returns of the underlying index. Check that its expense ratio is low. Also be cautious of custom-made indices, such as those constructed for government disinvestment like CPSE Index or Bharat 22 Index. These are often constructed for achieving fiscal targets rather than on scientific principles. The three-year CAGR returns of CPSE and Bharat 22 ETFs have been -12.05% and -5%, respectively

