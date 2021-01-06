Retail investors are now betting big on market index, ETFs

Index investing refers to putting your money in a market index, such as the Sensex or Nifty, instead of selecting individual stocks or choosing an actively-managed mutual fund. This gives you the return of the market as a whole, because the index seeks to represent the stock market. It is also a low-risk approach to stock market investing, since the index is less volatile than a single company or group of companies. It is less likely for the market as a whole to collapse than it is for individual companies or sectors. Since such instruments are passively managed, they do not need to charge hefty fees.