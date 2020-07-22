Retail investors are the new bulls in  equity markets

Interest rates on fixed deposits and other fixed-income instruments have been sliding. This has reduced yields in the hands of investors. Besides, investors are reasoning that stock prices have been beaten down because of the market meltdown in March. The imperative of working from home has given investors time to explore equity as an investment. Further, technology has allowed investors to join various trading platforms because of the online KYC norms. Online tools and mobile apps have mushroomed, making it easier for people to invest in stocks. Internet and mobile-based trading made up nearly 37% of cash trades in June.