Retail investors burn fingers as NSE unlisted shares slide from July peak
NSE’s unlisted shares have dropped by a fifth from July highs as uncertainty over weekly options' expiry and fading hopes of a near-term listing weigh on investor sentiment.
MUMBAI : Late entrants into NSE’s unlisted shares have been singed by a steep correction in its stock price over the past two weeks, compounding losses since July’s record highs. The fall has hurt retail shareholders the most, whose numbers quadrupled in the three months through June.