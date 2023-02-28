Retail investors' top bets - Which stocks are they buying and selling?1 min read . 01:38 PM IST
- Retail investors sold more stock in the December quarter likely driven by an absence of returns, as per JPMorgan analysis
After several quarters of robust buying, retail investors sold more stock in the December quarter, as per an analysis by JPMorgan which estimated that retail was a large buyer until mid-2022, but has been a net seller of equities - $1.9 bn in December after selling $1.7 bn in the September quarter - likely driven by an absence of returns.
The retail slowdown has also translated into the net inflows into domestic mutual funds as December quarter had only seen 15% of the full year’s equity subscription (net) inflows. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), on the other hand, retained their buying momentum with net purchases of $5.8 bn, as per the report.
What are investors buying and selling?
The global brokerage used quarterly company disclosures to track transactions by individual, mutual fund and FII investors. Quarterly data also analysed stock level analysis by investor class.
Top stock buys of Retail investors: Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Tata Elxsi, Bharti Airtel, and Wipro.
Top sells of Retail: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Hindalco, Tata Steel, Infosys, TCS. Retail investors had been a steady buyer of Indian IT stocks for several quarters; which seems to have now turned.
It is also noteworthy that while India had kept in step with regional EM peers with respect to foreign flows, January was an outlier where India has seen significant selling against buying in the region.
