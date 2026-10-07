Retail investors chased small-caps. Now they’re nursing losses

Instead of making retail investors richer, the small-cap rally may have left them nursing losses, while mutual funds weathered the choppy market better, according to a Mint analysis.
Small-cap stocks with the highest retail shareholding have performed poorly compared with those with the highest mutual fund shareholding, showed the analysis.
Out of the top 10 small-cap stocks with the highest retail shareholding, nine have given negative returns over the past year. Their losses range from 8.8% to 57%. The only stock to gain rose just 7.3%.