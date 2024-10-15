Retail investors cut stakes in 7 out of 11 Adani Group companies in Q2

In Q2FY25, retail investors trimmed holding in 7 of 11 Adani Group stocks, with Adani Green Energy seeing the largest drop. Eight group stocks ended in the red, while only three stocks posted gains during the quarter.

A Ksheerasagar
Published15 Oct 2024, 04:50 PM IST
Retail investors cut stake across majority of Adani Group companies in Q2.
Retail investors cut stake across majority of Adani Group companies in Q2. (REUTERS)

Adani Group Stocks: Retail investors trimmed their stake in the majority of Adani Group stocks during the September quarter (Q2FY25), although select group companies experienced an uptick in retail holdings. Adani Green Energy, for instance, saw a notable reduction, with retail ownership falling to 22.5% in September quarter from 24.1% in the June quarter.

Conversely, Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners, a boutique investment firm, increased its stake in the company to 4.21%, up from 4.16% in the preceding quarter, acquiring an additional 8.64 lakh shares, according to Trendlyne's shareholding data.

Also Read | Gautam Adani richest Indian, overtakes Mukesh Ambani for the 12th spot

Promoter ownership in the company also rose substantially, reaching 60.94% in Q2FY25, up from 57.52% in the previous quarter. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) held a 1.36% stake in Adani Green Energy at the end of the quarter.

In Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, retail holding fell to 5.6% from 6.4% in Q1FY25. Meanwhile, SBI Nifty 50 ETF raised its stake to 1.49%, up from 1.14% in the June quarter. GQG Partners held a 4.12% stake in the company, while LIC's holding stood at 7.86%. 

Adani Enterprises Solutions also witnessed a slight reduction in retail holdings, down 0.1% at 7.4% in Q2FY25. GQG Partners' stake in the company increased from 3.4% to 3.52% during the quarter, while promoter holdings also rose from 74.72% to 74.89%. LIC currently holds a 4.07% stake in the firm, Trendlyne data showed. 

Also Read | Adani Enterprises in talks with Gulf-based funds to raise $2 bn via QIP: Report

In Adani Power, retail holding declined to 10.8% from 11.1% in Q1FY25, with promoter ownership climbing to an all-time high of 75%. Quant Mutual Fund-Quant ELSS Tax Saver Fund also increased its stake in the company, raising it to 1.28% during the quarter.

Retail investors also reduced their holding in other Adani Group companies, including Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar, and Adani Total Gas, between 0.1% and 0.3%. In Ambuja Cements, LIC held a 5.07% stake, while in Adani Total Gas, LIC's holding was 6.02%.

Meanwhile, retail investors increased their stake in ACC to 13.2% and in Adani Energy Solutions to 6%. Retail holdings in New Delhi Television (NDTV) and Sanghi Industries remained unchanged at 35.2% and 24.5%, respectively, as of the September quarter-end.

Also Read | Ambuja and ACC: Are wedding bells ringing?

Overall, retail investors reduced their holding in seven out of the 11 Adani Group stocks during the September quarter.

8 group stocks end the quarter in the red

During the September 2024 quarter, Adani Group stocks delivered a mixed performance, with more stocks declining than gaining. NDTV and Sanghi Industries were the top losers, each down 15%, followed by Adani Total Gas, which fell 12.22%.

Adani Power also experienced a notable drop of 8.69%, while Ambuja Cements and ACC recorded decreases of 5.62% and 4.22%, respectively. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone saw a smaller decline of 1.98%, with Adani Enterprises Solutions down by 1.30%.

Also Read | HeidelbergCement shares jump 18% on report Ambuja Cements eyeing buyout

On the positive side, Adani Green Energy topped the gainers, up 6.37%, while Adani Wilmar followed with a 4.88% increase. Adani Energy Solutions also saw a modest gain of 1.17%.

In total, eight Adani Group stocks ended in the red, while only three stocks posted gains during Q2FY25, reflecting a generally subdued quarter for the group.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 04:50 PM IST
