Retail investors’ exposure in NSE cos at all-time high in Q1

As markets continued to rise in the last six months, mostly driven by liquidity, retail investors continued to put their money into stock markets, typically chasing returns. Investors opened a record 7.2 million demat accounts in the June quarter, according to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data. A total of 2.6 million demat accounts were opened in May and June, rising significantly from the 1 million new demat accounts in June 2020 and 0.7 million demat accounts in May last year. There were 62.16 million demat accounts as of June-end. A demat account is opened by an investor with a depository participant to invest in securities such as stocks and bonds. The securities are held in digital format.