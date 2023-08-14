Active investor count on NSE cash segment at 10-mth high2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Experts attributed this jump to the outperformance of mid and small cap stocks compared to large caps, reflected in Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices.
MUMBAI : The count of active retail investors participating in trades on India’s largest stock exchange, the NSE, hit a 10-month high of 9.7 million in July, driven by a widespread market rally, with mid and small-cap stocks outperforming the benchmark Nifty.
