Retail investors 'have to be careful' reacting to quarterly results: Analyst

Indian markets are up over 11% so far this month, buoyed by a growth-oriented budget and strong quarterly results. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, says that retail investors should be cautious how they react to quarterly results of companies.

"The impressive Q3 results have been supporting the markets in February. A distinct pattern has been the stocks of companies that declared good results selling off after the news. This can be because of bull unloading after the news. Retail investors have an inclination to buy stocks looking at the results. Normally this does not prove successful. More often, than not good news is likely to be in the price," he says.

"The reverse also is true. Stocks bounce back after bad results. So investors have to be careful reacting to results. Since valuations have run up quite a bit, activity is likely to shift to mid-small-caps where there are still opportunities left," he added.

Today, after a tepid start, Sensex gained some momentum. The benchmark index was up over 200 points, boosted by banking stocks. At day's high, Sensex had hit 51,747 while Nifty was firm above 15,200.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹944.36 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

"The markets have opened on a tepid note this morning, unclear in its direction for the day. Sometimes traders do not wish to carry a lot of open positions over the weekend. However, the trend of the Nifty is positive and all dips can continue to be utilised as buying opportunities," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

"The index still has steam to conquer levels closer to 15500. 14500-14600 is a good support band for the Nifty and as long as that holds, we are in comfortable territory," he added.

Many Asian markets are closed today for lunar holidays while US and European equity futures were little changed.

The rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 72.77 against the US dollar in opening trade today supported by positive domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.79 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 72.77 against the greenback, registering a rise of 10 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.87 against the American currency.

