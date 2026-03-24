Retail investors are no longer fleeing volatility; they are emerging as key shock absorbers for Dalal Street. These mom-and-pop investors have stepped in even as markets faced heavy selling pressure amid the US–Israel–Iran war-led rout.
Retail investors pivot from early fear to aggressive buying in latest market rout
SummaryWhile retail activity fluctuated, individual investors have turned net buyers during periods of acute volatility since the onset of the West Asia conflict on 28 February.
Retail investors are no longer fleeing volatility; they are emerging as key shock absorbers for Dalal Street. These mom-and-pop investors have stepped in even as markets faced heavy selling pressure amid the US–Israel–Iran war-led rout.
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