Retail investors pivot from early fear to aggressive buying in latest market rout

Out of the 13 trading sessions analyzed, for which data was available, the headline index Sensex retreated on eight occasions; retail participants absorbed the downside in five of them. This was most pronounced during the 19 March rout—the deepest single-day correction in over 20 months—when benchmarks plummeted over 3%, on private bank-led weakness. On that day alone, retail investors infused ₹6,729 crore, significantly cushioning the broader risk-off selling pressure. The comparable data for their overseas counterparts was not available for this particular date.