Retail investors seize spotlight in record-breaking IPO rally
Mayur Bhalerao 4 min read 04 Dec 2025, 10:39 am IST
Summary
India’s primary markets are set for a record ₹1.61 trillion fundraising in 2025, but the bigger story is the sharp rise in retail appetite, marking a structural shift in how households deploy savings.
As total fundraising through initial public offers barrels towards a record high in 2025, the definitive trend is of the impressive rise of the retail investors this year — climbing to nearly a quarter of allotments in such share sales.
