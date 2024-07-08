Retail investors key force behind market’s stellar performance: Report

Retail investors in India demonstrate strategic approach by increasing equity holdings during market corrections. Demat accounts surged from 36 million in March 2020 to 160 million in June 2024.

A Ksheerasagar
First Published8 Jul 2024, 01:49 PM IST
Retail investors emerge as the key force behind market's stellar performance: Report
Retail investors emerge as the key force behind market’s stellar performance: Report(MUMBAI PIC:MADHU KAPPARATH)

The Indian stock market has achieved multiple record highs in 2024, sustaining a robust rally that began in the previous calendar year. Notably, frontline indices have maintained consistent upward momentum over the last three years, largely driven by strong participation from Indian retail investors.

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal underscores that the surge in retail investors' savings pool, particularly in equities, has been a pivotal force behind the unprecedented rise in India's equity market over the last three years.

The influx of retail investments post pandemic has significantly reshaped ownership dynamics. It highlights that the combined ownership of domestic institutional investors (DII) and retail investors in the free-float market has risen to 62.9% in March 2024, up from 55.1% in March 2014 and 58.7% in March 2019.

Also Read: Nifty 50 rockets 5,000 points in a year, ends 9 of last 12 months in the green

Non-institutional investors now account for more than half of the cash volumes in FY24, marking a notable increase from 38% in FY14 and 49% in FY19. India's weight in the MSCI Index has also surged to 19% from 7% in FY14 and 9% in FY19.

According to Motilal Oswal, total DII inflows in the first half of CY24 amounted to $28.5 billion, surpassing the full-year CY23 inflows of $22.5 billion. Cumulatively, from CY22 to the first half of CY24, FII flows have reached $4.8 billion compared to $83 billion from DIIs. The narrative of retail investors in India, traditionally perceived as "buying at the top and selling at the bottom," has been reversed, it noted.

Also Read: Promoters sold stake worth 87,000 crore in H1 2024, highest in 5 years

The brokerage also highlighted that on June 4, 2024, retail investors capitalised on market corrections to strategically increase their equity holdings.

It underscored, the strong rise in the country's mutual fund equity assets under management (AUM), which has risen from 1.9 trillion in March 2014 to 27.7 trillion as of May 2024. Further, the number of demat accounts has surged from 36 million in March 2020 to 160 million in June 2024.

These factors, combined with robust earnings performance across India Inc., have propelled the country's market capitalisation beyond $5 trillion.

Momentum continues further

India now boasts a unique combination of ‘size and growth’. With elections behind us and the return of the same Modi-led NDA dispensation and virtually the same cabinet to power, the brokerage anticipates policy continuity to drive the overall economic momentum further.

Also Read: Sensex rally: So long as the music’s playing, investors must get up and dance

There will be a sustained focus on infrastructure, capex, and manufacturing, which will occupy center stage. The forthcoming Union Budget of the new government will outline the priorities for the next five years.

The much-publicised 100-day agenda will also provide a good idea about the government’s policy framework in its third term. The brokerage also expects the government to strategically utilise the extra windfall from the RBI dividend to provide relief to the poorer and middle classes and to encourage consumption ahead of the key state elections slated for October and November of 2024.

Also Read: Flipping of bets in derivatives markets points to short-term market pullback

Also Read | Q1FY25 result preview: Net profit of Nifty 50 may decline QoQ
Also Read | Is the Indian stock market overheated? Can it correct over 10% in the near term?
Also Read | Sensex, Nifty at record highs! Experts advise how to navigate the market now

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:8 Jul 2024, 01:49 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRetail investors key force behind market’s stellar performance: Report

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

172.60
01:50 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-2.15 (-1.23%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.00
01:50 PM | 8 JUL 2024
-1.15 (-0.67%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

293.50
01:50 PM | 8 JUL 2024
5.3 (1.84%)

Bharat Electronics

332.85
01:49 PM | 8 JUL 2024
8.85 (2.73%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

476.90
01:36 PM | 8 JUL 2024
40.3 (9.23%)

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

201.20
01:36 PM | 8 JUL 2024
12.9 (6.85%)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan

1,083.20
01:36 PM | 8 JUL 2024
66.05 (6.49%)

Metro Brands

1,291.65
01:36 PM | 8 JUL 2024
76.7 (6.31%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,093.0073.00
    Chennai
    74,819.000.00
    Delhi
    74,819.00290.00
    Kolkata
    74,674.00-145.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue