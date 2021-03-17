MUMBAI : The ₹1,175-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Warburg Pincus-backed Kalyan Jewellers India was subscribed 60% on the first day on Tuesday led by retail investors.

The issue received bids for 57.2 million shares against the 95.7 million shares on offer, according to data available on the exchanges. The retail investors’ portion was subscribed 1.11 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed 20% of the shares reserved for them. Qualified institutional buyers were yet to place their bids.

Meanwhile, the ₹760-crore, three-day IPO of Anupam Rasayan was subscribed 45.21 times on the final day on Tuesday. The offer received bids for 427.1 million shares against the IPO size of over 9.7 million equity shares, according to subscription data. The portion for retail investors was subscribed 10.81 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed 97.78% of the shares on offer, while qualified institutional buyers bid for 65.99% of their portion.

Laxmi Organic Industries also received a robust response to its IPO on Tuesday as investors subscribed 6.05 times the number of shares on offer on the second day.

The issue received bids for 196.95 million equity shares against the IPO size of 32.5 million shares, according to the subscription data available with the exchanges.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 10.38 times, while that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 2.48 times. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 1.15 times.

Meanwhile, Craftsman Automation’s IPO was subscribed 1.26 times on the second day.

It received bids for 4.87 million equity shares against the offer size of 3.87 million equity shares.

As per data on exchanges, the retail investors’ portion was subscribed 2.11 times and non-institutional investors subscribed 19% of the shares reserved for them. Qualified institutional buyers’ portion was subscribed 56%.

