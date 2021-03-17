Retail investors lead Kalyan IPO

Meanwhile, the ₹760-crore, three-day IPO of Anupam Rasayan was subscribed 45.21 times on the final day on Tuesday. The offer received bids for 427.1 million shares against the IPO size of over 9.7 million equity shares, according to subscription data. The portion for retail investors was subscribed 10.81 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed 97.78% of the shares on offer, while qualified institutional buyers bid for 65.99% of their portion.