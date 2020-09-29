Retail investors love South Korea market where shorts aren’t allowed

The ban has frustrated institutional investors, both local and foreign, who have been put off from investing in South Korea. Their trading value has dwindled to just 35% of the Kospi’s total versus 52% at the end of 2019, according to the Korea Exchange. Institutional investors also have to battle a perception that short-selling can be used to manipulate the market, especially after the government in September fined four unnamed foreign firms for naked shorts -- the illegal practice of selling shares without borrowing them.