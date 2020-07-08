Retail investors may get to invest in REITs

Embassy Office Parks REIT is currently the only such listed trust in India. On Tuesday, the company’s REIT was trading at ₹341 per unit on BSE. The company’s total market value is around ₹26,245 crore but there is no free-float market cap because REIT units are not freely tradable, which will change once Sebi relaxes the rules and allows small investors to buy and sell REIT units on exchanges without any minimum lot size restrictions or perhaps in small affordable lot sizes.