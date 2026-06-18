Retail-heavy stocks outpace institutional favourites amid war-driven volatility

Stocks where retail investors are the largest non-promoter shareholders have outperformed those dominated by mutual funds or foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) since the West Asia war began.
A Mint analysis shows that companies where retail investors are the dominant non-promoter shareholders have delivered a median return of 6.4% since 27 February, the last trading day before the war broke out. That compares with 4.1% for mutual fund-dominated companies and 3.7% for FPI-heavy firms.
Market sentiment has rebounded this week following an improvement in the geopolitical backdrop. The shift in sentiment has revived appetite for riskier equities. What began as a war-led risk-off phase has moved towards cautious optimism, with the US and Iran reaching an interim understanding to halt hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude has also slipped below $80 a barrel, easing a key risk for India.